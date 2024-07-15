Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Actress Sriti Jha Is Missing Italy, Shares Unseen Photo From Vacation

Sriti Jha is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the Indian Television. With her top-notch acting skills on-screen, she has become a favorite of many. Her appearance as Pragya in one of the most popular shows, Kumkum Bhagya, made her a household name. Currently, she is portraying the character of Amruta in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The loving television actress misses her Italy vacation this weekend and remembers the good moments. She has dropped some unseen photos for her fans on social media.

On Sunday, July 14, Sriti posted a throwback unseen photo from her gallery from her Italy vacation. It seems the actress is missing the Italy vacation vibes this weekend, so remembering the good moments and quality time, the actress shared the photos expressing her current mood.

In the shared snap, Sriti poses for the camera on the streets of the city. The beautiful backdrop of blue skies, huge mountains, and a mesmerizing ocean creates a masterpiece. The actress looks beautiful in a white halter-neck top paired with a black skirt. She styled her look with minimal makeup and a high bun, and she smiled charismatically. Undeniably, with the visuals, it is clear that Sriti had a great time on her vacation.