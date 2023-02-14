Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been winning hearts of one and all for real ever since the time they got together as a happy couple and well, we are all supremely happy and proud of anything and everything that we get to see coming from their end. Their love story and romance started from the first time when they were seen together in Bigg Boss Season 15 and ever since then, they have certainly done a good job in order to carry forward their relationship and equation for real and in the best way possible. The two of them admire each other for all the right reasons and we love it.

Each and every time Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get spotted together in public, netizens as well as fans all over the country always feel for real that they are ‘head over heels’ in love with each other. Not just in reality ladies and gentlemen, even on social media, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash love to get candid with each other and always. Well, this time, Karan Kundrra was seen reacting in a rather strange and cryptic manner to Tejasswi Prakash’s story reshare for his new show. He reshared the story saying ‘Thank You’ and it is making fans speculate as to whether all is fine at their end or not. Want to check it out? See below –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and amazing in the true sense of the term, right folks? Here’s hoping everything always remains fine at their end. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com