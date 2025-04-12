Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Karan Kundrra To Get Married, Samarth Jurel Becomes Horse For Him

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment season two has undoubtedly been a hit since the start. Recently, Mannara Chopra exited due to her prior commitments, while Nia Sharma’s return has excited the viewers. Increasing the excitement, Reem Shaikh also returned from season one. However, the promo of the upcoming episode has built up anticipation as Karan Kundrra is planning a marriage. Here, check it out.

The latest promo has astrologers Sanjeev Thakur and Sakshi Thakur as special guests. As they see Karan Kundrra’s Kundali, they predict his wedding after 25th May within fifteen months. Krishna goofs about Karan and Tejaswini’s marriage and announces that two weddings will be on the sets and two kids will be born.

Krishna tells the astrologers that they don’t even need to arrange a horse as they have Samarth Jurel. Vicky Jain joins Karan Kundrra as they sit on Samarth, becoming the groom, excited for their marriage. The fun banter about Karan’s marriage made the moment hilarious, while Samarth’s horse avatar just added more fun spice.

As soon as this promo was released, fans couldn’t resist commenting, highlighting that they are eagerly waiting for this special episode. One user said, “It will be fun to watch this episode because we will get to see the best couples in this episode. Radhe Radhe Guru Maa and Guru Ji.” ” The second said, “Wow, ye episode to millions me Jana wala hai. Congratulations.” Even Karan Kundrra dropped laughing emojis.