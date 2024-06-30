Kashmir Girl Hina Khan Is Highest Paid Actress, Check Out Her Net Worth

Hina Khan, also known as Sher Khan among her admirers, is a popular Indian television and film actress. She is well known for her role as Akshara in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is a powerhouse of talent as the actress can also sing, and she has often treated her fans through her social media handle. Not only that, but her fashion sense, boldness, and strong personality in the business make her different from the crowd. Because of her presence everywhere, the actress has become one of the highest-paid actresses in the telly world.

Hina hails from Jammu and Kashmir and belongs to a Muslim family. The actress did an MBA at the CCA School of Management in Gurgaon. She landed in acting by chance, but with her hard work and dedication, she shined throughout these years. Her first stint became a huge hit, and since then, she has never looked back. Let’s take a look at how much the actress earns per episode.

As per several reports, Hina earned an impressive 1.5 lakh per episode when she was portraying the role of Akshara In YRKKH. From 2009 to 2016, the actress played the role in Rajan Shahi’s show for seven years. Now, Hina charges more than 2 lakhs for an episode, and she tops the list of the most expensive Indian Television Actresses. Several reports suggest that the actress earns around 35 lakhs every month. Her net worth is around a whopping $7 million, which is approximately 52 crores. The actress has a luxurious house in Mumbai.

However, on Friday, Hina Khan revealed a shocking life update as she informed her fans that she is suffering from stage 3 breast cancer. But she assured her fans that she is doing well and will get better soon.

