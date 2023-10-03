Television | Celebrities

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer excels in this simple and casual styling where she is seen in a lagging kurta with a flower placed on her hair.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Oct,2023 17:50:49
Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging 857802

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer is excited as her new show has launched now!! The hard-working actress now has another reason to smile and keep busy as she works!! The new Sony TV show will see the comeback of Sumbul to fiction after a while, that is after Imlie. As we know, Sumbul had participated in Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul and the hero of the show Mishkat Varma have been putting up a lot of BTS videos and posts about the show from its locations. They were recently in Lucknow too to promote the show. Today, we see a calm Sumbul dressed in a lagging blue kurta, which is very simple and casual. She has a yellow flower placed on her hair and this gives it an adorable appearance. She is wearing a cute earring which is long. Sumbul’s smile adds to the charm in the photo.

Sumbul is surely bubbling with energy with the new show being launched. An off day from work, or in between shots, Sumbul is seen easing herself with some free time. As we know, actors do stress it out at work, as they put in 15 hours of work daily. And every free time they get is a bonus to spread a positive vibe around them. And that is exactly what Sumbul is seen doing here.

Her blue kurta is plain with floral designs at the neck. The design in the form of a beautiful V gives the attire a very elegant look.

You can check the picture here.

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging 857800

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging 857801

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

The photo has been clicked by her costar Mishkat Varma. Seems like Mishkat and Sumbul are gelling well, and this will be seen in their upcoming chemistry onscreen.

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is the life and journey of Kavya Bansal. Kavya Bansal’s life is a compelling narrative of ambition and determination. Hailing from a modest background, she carries within her the dreams of uplifting her family’s fortunes by pursuing a career as a civil servant. Yet, fate presents a complex twist in her story as her fiancé, Shubham, shares the same aspiration of donning the prestigious IAS officer’s uniform. In a world where opportunities are scarce and competition fierce, Kavya and Shubham find themselves on a path where only one of them may realize their cherished dream. Their journey, filled with challenges and sacrifices, unfolds as a testament to the power of aspiration and the unwavering spirit to overcome the odds in pursuit of a brighter future.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan 856955
Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral] 856812
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral]
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka
Kavya Star Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Facing Colorism Says 'Mentally Bahot Zyada..' 855905
Kavya Star Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Facing Colorism Says ‘Mentally Bahot Zyada..’
It's A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes 854731
It’s A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes
Sumbul Touqeer Poses With Co-Actors Of Her Sony TV Show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere 853131
Sumbul Touqeer Poses With Co-Actors Of Her Sony TV Show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere

Latest Stories

"#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi", says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city 857826
“#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi”, says Kangana Ranaut as she gets papped in the city
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion 857820
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September - 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 857815
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25 September – 1 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Moments We Live For' Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look 857773
‘Moments We Live For’ Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Candid With Family, Take A Look
I truly appreciate the aura and sense of royalty that wearing Indian attire brings: Mrinal Navell 857817
I truly appreciate the aura and sense of royalty that wearing Indian attire brings: Mrinal Navell
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua? 857813
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Haider shoots at Dua?
Read Latest News