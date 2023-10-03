Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer Poses With A Flower, Dressed In Kurta Lagging

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer is excited as her new show has launched now!! The hard-working actress now has another reason to smile and keep busy as she works!! The new Sony TV show will see the comeback of Sumbul to fiction after a while, that is after Imlie. As we know, Sumbul had participated in Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul and the hero of the show Mishkat Varma have been putting up a lot of BTS videos and posts about the show from its locations. They were recently in Lucknow too to promote the show. Today, we see a calm Sumbul dressed in a lagging blue kurta, which is very simple and casual. She has a yellow flower placed on her hair and this gives it an adorable appearance. She is wearing a cute earring which is long. Sumbul’s smile adds to the charm in the photo.

Sumbul is surely bubbling with energy with the new show being launched. An off day from work, or in between shots, Sumbul is seen easing herself with some free time. As we know, actors do stress it out at work, as they put in 15 hours of work daily. And every free time they get is a bonus to spread a positive vibe around them. And that is exactly what Sumbul is seen doing here.

Her blue kurta is plain with floral designs at the neck. The design in the form of a beautiful V gives the attire a very elegant look.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

The photo has been clicked by her costar Mishkat Varma. Seems like Mishkat and Sumbul are gelling well, and this will be seen in their upcoming chemistry onscreen.

Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is the life and journey of Kavya Bansal. Kavya Bansal’s life is a compelling narrative of ambition and determination. Hailing from a modest background, she carries within her the dreams of uplifting her family’s fortunes by pursuing a career as a civil servant. Yet, fate presents a complex twist in her story as her fiancé, Shubham, shares the same aspiration of donning the prestigious IAS officer’s uniform. In a world where opportunities are scarce and competition fierce, Kavya and Shubham find themselves on a path where only one of them may realize their cherished dream. Their journey, filled with challenges and sacrifices, unfolds as a testament to the power of aspiration and the unwavering spirit to overcome the odds in pursuit of a brighter future.