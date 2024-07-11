Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Actress Sumbul Touqeer’s Can’t-Live-Without Skincare Routine

Sumbul Touqeer is a popular Indian actress who rose to fame with her stint as Imlie in the show Imlie. Currently, she appears in the Sony TV show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, portraying the character of IAS Kavya. She is winning hearts with her performance on-screen. On the other hand, her social media presence keeps her in the top buzz. At the same time, many wonder about the secret behind her beauty and clear skin. Recently, the actress revealed her ‘can’t live without’ skincare routine. So let’s find out.

Sumbul Touqeer Reveals About Her Can’t Live Without Skincare Routine

In a recent interview on Hauterrlfy’s YouTube channel, Sumbul Touqeer revealed her wardrobe collection, jewelry, and skincare. Her skincare routine is her most expensive section. The Kavya actress revealed that it has been a year since she made a skincare routine. However, she keeps adding new things, whichever she finds good. She began with removing makeup and said, “Firstly, Bioderma’s Sensibio water; I use this to clean my full face, taking a small amount on a cotton pad. Then, a facewash for acne, I recently started using this earlier I used Minimalists milk cleanser. I take the cleaner on my exfoliator brush and clean my face. After washing my face, I use my main Bioderma facewash. I double cleanse my face.”

Further, Sumbul added, “The most important thing I can’t live without is my Bioderma moisturizer, which is quite expensive. Then I use Niacinamide Minimalist’s serum after my face dries. And if I have acne, then I use acne spot treatment.”

Lastly, Sumbul revealed that she exchanged her eyeshadow palette with her Bigg Boss friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She has Nimrit’s color palette, and Nimrit has her eyeshadow palette.