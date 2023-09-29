Television | Celebrities

Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon BTS: Sumbul Touqeer becomes the new trolley operator [Video Viral]

Dressed in an exquisite lilac embellished kurta paired with pristine white leggings, Sumbul Touqeer exuded grace and style on set. Her choice of attire showcased her impeccable fashion sense, while her flowing, open hair added a touch of elegance to her overall look

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 21:44:20
Highlights:

Sumbul Touqeer’s Viral BTS Moment: Actress wins hearts with her playful and helpful nature as a trolley operator on “Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon” set.

Fashion Elegance: Sumbul Touqeer’s exquisite lilac kurta and minimal makeup steal the spotlight in the behind-the-scenes video.

Beloved Figure in Entertainment: Sumbul’s infectious demeanor and genuine personality endear her even more to fans, solidifying her place in the hearts of admirers worldwide.

Sumbul Touqeer has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her recent stint as a trolley operator on the set of the popular show “Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.” A viral behind-the-scenes video showcases not only her fashion prowess but also her playful and helpful nature.

Dressed in an exquisite lilac embellished kurta paired with pristine white leggings, Sumbul Touqeer exuded grace and style on set. Her choice of attire showcased her impeccable fashion sense, while her flowing, open hair added a touch of elegance to her overall look. In a testament to her natural beauty, Sumbul opted for minimal makeup, allowing her radiant features to shine through.

However, it’s not just her fashion sense that caught the attention of fans in the viral video. Sumbul’s infectious and playful demeanor stole the show as she cheerfully assisted the production crew with the moving trolley shot. Renowned for her kindness and affable nature, Sumbul’s candid and goofy moments behind the scenes have only solidified her position as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

This heartwarming video not only highlights Sumbul Touqeer’s striking appearance but also her genuine and caring personality, endearing her even more to her fans. As the video continues to circulate among fans of “Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon,” it’s clear that Sumbul Touqeer’s place in both the show’s cast and the hearts of her admirers remains secure.

About the show Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya Bansal’s life is a compelling narrative of ambition and determination. Hailing from a modest background, she carries within her the dreams of uplifting her family’s fortunes by pursuing a career as a civil servant. Yet, fate presents a complex twist in her story as her fiancé, Shubham, shares the same aspiration of donning the prestigious IAS officer’s uniform. In a world where opportunities are scarce and competition fierce, Kavya and Shubham find themselves on a path where only one of them may realize their cherished dream. Their journey, filled with challenges and sacrifices, unfolds as a testament to the power of aspiration and the unwavering spirit to overcome the odds in pursuit of a brighter future.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

