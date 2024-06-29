Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Fame Sumbul Touqeer Wows Fans With Her Beautiful Transformation

When it comes to creating buzz, young television actress Sumbul Touqeer tops the chart. She rose to fame with her performance in the show Imlie. Besides that, she makes headlines for her engaging social media content, whether showcasing her dancing skills or stealing attention with her quirkiness. And today, she did something new. The actress wowed her fans with her beautiful transformation from a no-makeup look to turning into a pretty doll.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Pretty Transformation In New Video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul shared a video, treating her fans with something new. The actress made a reel on the song Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter. The video starts with the young actress showcasing her look without makeup in a sky-blue hoodie. She sang the song ‘Please Please Please,’ syncing with the background music, making it look like she was singing. Her facial expressions caught our attention, making us fall for her acting talent.

As the video proceeds, Sumbul wows her fans with her transformation. Her new transformation look is a sight-to-behold. Her beautiful curly hairstyle, bold black eyeliner, shiny brownish eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and maroon matte lip made her look super pretty in the same ensemble. Though Sumbul looks good with and without makeup, her transformation in the new video is a treat to the eyes.

View Instagram Post 1: Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Fame Sumbul Touqeer Wows Fans With Her Beautiful Transformation

Sharing the video, Sumbul wrote, “Don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice.” Reacting to the actress’s gorgeousness, a user wrote, “Sweet Sumbul.” The second said, “Pretty you girl.” “The ever funniest n gorgeous BUB,” commented the third.