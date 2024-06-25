Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Lead Actor Mishkat Varma’s Sensational Dance Act Is The Best On Internet; Check Here

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actors Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer exhibit amazing chemistry onscreen!! Their characters of Adhiraj and Kavya are going through their drama plots in the show, but the fans are deeply attached to them as a Jodi. Recently, Mishkat put up a video on social media, which attracted a great response. Well, why not? It had Mishkat dancing with all confidence and charm!!

Mishkat is seen in a complete party ambience. The scene too symbolizes a party sequence. Mishkat is all over the place, in the best of his dance moves, aura and appeal as he dances to the song ‘*exy Boy’. The video shows the entire cast getting bowled over by this perfect grace of Mishkat. They are seen enjoying Mishkat’s dance moves. We can also see Sumbul joining Mishkat in the dance performance.

Well, you can check out his amazing dance here. And for all those with weak hearts, we can tell you that this is one amazing dance from Mishkat.

Check it out here.

