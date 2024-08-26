Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular show Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by DJ's Creative Unit, the audience will see an interesting twist when Omi Locks Kavya and Adhiraj in the basement.

‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, the Sony TV television show produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s a Creative Unit, the audience has seen engaging dramas revolving around Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) and Adhiraj’s (Mishkat Varma) reunion. Adhiraj, fuming in anger, questions CM Madam for not getting the election ticket. CM Madam threatens Adhiraj for his past choices, and she gets him arrested. Kavya enters the scene where CM Madam reveals that Adhiraj attacked her secretary, Kavya Bansal, surprising everyone. However, Kavya stops the police officer and asks to release Adhiraj as she feels he didn’t attack her.

In the upcoming episode, Kavya and Adhiraj meet due to some reason. On the other hand, Omi plans to bring Kavya and Adhiraj close to each other. Omi plans a trap; he makes a noise as if he is in danger where. Kavya and Adhiraj come running to save him, and they enter the basement. Then Omi very silently locks Kavya and Adhiraj. Witnessing this, Kavya and Adhiraj are surprised. Kavya asks Omi to release her, but he ignores any request. Omi orders Kavya and Adhiraj to talk to each other and resolve things.

Kavya and Adhiraj become awkward in front of each other and get confused about how to behave. Kavya then tries to talk about the weather, and Adhiraj also gives her quirky reply, but Omi doesn’t feel satisfied. Kavya and Adhiraj get trapped, and they wonder what they should do next.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.