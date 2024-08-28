Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will see a nail-biting twist when Vicky gets upset with Kavya.

Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the Sony TV television show produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s a Creative Unit, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer), Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) and Vicky (Mudit Nayar). Kavya shows her trust in Adhiraj, unaware of his mean ploy against her and Vicky.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky helps Adhiraj get the ticket for the election, leading to his win. After Vicky finds out about Adhiraj’s mean ploy against him, he angrily goes to Adhiraj’s house. Adhiraj and Vicky have a huge fight, and Kavya is shocked to see them punching each other.

The next day, Vicky comes to meet Kavya, who starts taking out her anger on him, leaving him disappointed. Later, Vicky’s mother falls sick, and he takes her to the hospital, where Kavya joins him. Kavya tries to console Vicky and brings tea for him. Vicky gets upset with Kavya and asks her to stay away from his life.

However, Kavya tries to make Vicky understand her situation, and eventually, Vicky’s heart melts, and he tries to understand Kavya. Vicky advises Kavya not to run from her problems, as they may follow her wherever she goes. At the same time, Vicky wishes to express his feelings for Kavya, but he gets confused.

