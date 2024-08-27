Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The audience will see a shocking twist when Adhiraj and Vicky fight for Kavya in Sony TV's popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, produced by DJ's a Creative Unit.

Sony TV’s popular show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under DJ’s Creative Unit, the audience enjoys nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer), Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) and Vicky (Mudit Nayar. Adhiraj cries bitterly after Kavya rejects his apology. Later, Adhiraj lies to Kavya that he tricked her with his acting, leaving Kavya heartbroken.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky tries to meet Kavya to talk, but the security guard prohibits him, leaving him disappointed. Later, Vicky understands Adhiraj’s betrayal, and he gets furious. Vicky steps out to confront Adhiraj. Acknowledging Vicky’s temper, Bebe calls Kavya, shares the intensity of the situation, and reveals that Vicky went to meet Adhiraj at this hour. Shocked to acknowledge the information, Kavya soon heads towards Adhiraj’s house.

On the other hand, as Vicky enters Adhiraj’s house, he starts beating him. Adhiraj and Vicky fight with each other because of Kavya. As they intensely punch each other, Kavya reaches and is shocked to see their fight. She stops them.

Suddenly, Bebe’s health deteriorates, and he brings her to the hospital. Acknowledging the incident, Kavya also comes, but Vicky asks her to go and advises her to stay happy in her life as he can handle his life alone. With the visuals, Vicky and Kavya are quite close to each other, but they resist sharing their feelings.

Kavya—Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a tale of unwavering resilience and love. Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma, the show follows the journey of Kavya, an IAS officer who fearlessly marries her love, Adiraj, despite the opposition from his political family. This story will inspire and captivate you as Kavya and Adhiraj part ways.