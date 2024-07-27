‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ Takes Major Leap, Sumbul Touqeer Gets A Bold New Avatar

Sumbul Touqeer is creating a buzz with her on-screen appearance as IAS Kavya in the show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Her chemistry with co-star Mishkat Varma has made the duo audiences’ favorite. However, as per the latest reports, the show is all set to take a major three-year leap, where the life of the protagonist, Kavya, will change drastically. Not only that, she will face a miscarriage, after which Mishkat and Sumbul will part ways. At the same time, a new character will enter the show who will be Sumbul’s love interest in the future, which also hints at Mishkat’s disappearance in the show. Actor Mudit Nayar will play Kavya’s love interest in the show as the major leap will begin at the end of July 2024. Sumbul shared a new real showcasing of her bold avatar, which also hints at her new look for her character Kavya. Let’s have a look.

Sumbul shared a video of herself showcasing her new look on her Instagram handle. In the video, the actress enjoys dancing to the song Haan Ke Haan from Maharaj by Sohail Sen and Monali Thakur. Throughout the video, the actress very beautifully syncs with the lyrics, and her expressions, steps, and gestures grab attention. However, her new look in traditional attire grabbed our attention.

View Instagram Post 1: 'Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' Takes Major Leap, Sumbul Touqeer Gets A Bold New Avatar

Sumbul looks stunning in a team green silk plain kurta and matching bottom, which she styled with a floral printed tangerine dupatta, giving her classy and cool vibes. At the same time, her short hairstyle added a touch of trendiness. The actress looked wow with simple earrings, a necklace, hand accessories, and minimal makeup. However, the actress didn’t confirm this look as her new avatar for Kavya. But her simplicity hints that this is how Kavya will dress up in the show in the upcoming sequences.