Television | Celebrities

Kavya Star Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Facing Colorism Says 'Mentally Bahot Zyada..'

In a recent interview, Kavya star Sumbul Touqeer shares her experience facing colorism in the industry. And her new show. Check out below what she says

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 22:05:16
Kavya Star Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Facing Colorism Says 'Mentally Bahot Zyada..' 855905

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress in the Television world. She garnered massive love after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. With her debut as a lead in Imlie to becoming a household name, she has carved her niche through her talent. After her short break, she is back with a new show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and new chemistry with Mishkat Varma.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, where Sumbul Touqeer appeared with her co-star Mishkat Varma, she talked about her journey in the industry and the problems she faced while stepping up the ladder of fame. When asked about an incident that proved to be a roadblock for her, Sumbul said, “Mere saath toh bohot alag tarah ke roadblocks the, ayesa nahi ki kisine roka mereko, but somewhere mentally, bohot zyada the because ye hota tha pehle. Thoda sa skin color leke pehle starting mein bohot huya, toh aapko shayad utna zyada affect na karey raste mein, but aapko mentally bohot zyada affect karta hain wo ki koi aapko skin color ke liye bolte hain ki you are not looking nice or anything, toh wo cheezein mujhe bohot zyada lagti thi, but dheere dheere karke when i got my pehle wala show, waha se sari cheezein khatam ho gayi. So, that was one of the biggest problems I faced in my life, in my career, till now. So, I think abhi (looking at her show’s poster) toh mein uske agey nikal gayi hu, kaafi.”

On the other hand, asked about the new show and their first reaction about each other. Mishkat Varma said, “I think we auditioned for the show together on the same day. Then we did some mock shows and we hit it off instantly. It has been very easy working with Sumbul. It’s too early to say kahi age jake apna koi naya roop na dikhade;(in future please don’t show your new version) It has been smooth to work with her.”

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

It's A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes 854731
It’s A Green Day For Sumbul Touqeer In Black Top And Joggers With Shoes
Sumbul Touqeer Poses With Co-Actors Of Her Sony TV Show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere 853131
Sumbul Touqeer Poses With Co-Actors Of Her Sony TV Show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, Mishkat Varma and Anuj Sullere
Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Travel To Lucknow For Their Show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon 852235
Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Travel To Lucknow For Their Show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon
Sumbul Touqeer, Pranali Rathod To Priyanka Mohan: Whose White Ensemble Is Your Comfort Choice? 850634
Sumbul Touqeer, Pranali Rathod To Priyanka Mohan: Whose White Ensemble Is Your Comfort Choice?
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850177
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma share playful moments during new show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shoot 849553
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma share playful moments during new show Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon shoot

Latest Stories

Tejasswi Prakash skips BF Karan Kundrra's 'housewarming puja,' here's why 856048
Tejasswi Prakash skips BF Karan Kundrra’s ‘housewarming puja,’ here’s why
Vijay Sethupathi refused to act with Krithi Shetty, showing professionalism and respect 855899
Vijay Sethupathi refused to act with Krithi Shetty, showing professionalism and respect
Shruti Haasan Sets New Cardio Goals To Make Herself Fit, Check Out 855894
Shruti Haasan Sets New Cardio Goals To Make Herself Fit, Check Out
"Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world", says the director Vikas Bahl of Ganapath - A Hero Is Born as he is all praise about Tiger Shroff 856014
“Tiger would be amongst the top action heroes in the world”, says the director Vikas Bahl of Ganapath – A Hero Is Born as he is all praise about Tiger Shroff
Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill holds "World Book of Records" and "Limca Book of Records" for successfully conducting World’s Largest Coal Mine Rescue Operation 856012
Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill holds “World Book of Records” and “Limca Book of Records” for successfully conducting World’s Largest Coal Mine Rescue Operation
More than 50% of Hindustan Times Readers Looking to Buy a Car this Festive Season, says latest report 856017
More than 50% of Hindustan Times Readers Looking to Buy a Car this Festive Season, says latest report
Read Latest News