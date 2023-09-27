Kavya Star Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Facing Colorism Says 'Mentally Bahot Zyada..'

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob actress in the Television world. She garnered massive love after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. With her debut as a lead in Imlie to becoming a household name, she has carved her niche through her talent. After her short break, she is back with a new show, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and new chemistry with Mishkat Varma.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, where Sumbul Touqeer appeared with her co-star Mishkat Varma, she talked about her journey in the industry and the problems she faced while stepping up the ladder of fame. When asked about an incident that proved to be a roadblock for her, Sumbul said, “Mere saath toh bohot alag tarah ke roadblocks the, ayesa nahi ki kisine roka mereko, but somewhere mentally, bohot zyada the because ye hota tha pehle. Thoda sa skin color leke pehle starting mein bohot huya, toh aapko shayad utna zyada affect na karey raste mein, but aapko mentally bohot zyada affect karta hain wo ki koi aapko skin color ke liye bolte hain ki you are not looking nice or anything, toh wo cheezein mujhe bohot zyada lagti thi, but dheere dheere karke when i got my pehle wala show, waha se sari cheezein khatam ho gayi. So, that was one of the biggest problems I faced in my life, in my career, till now. So, I think abhi (looking at her show’s poster) toh mein uske agey nikal gayi hu, kaafi.”

On the other hand, asked about the new show and their first reaction about each other. Mishkat Varma said, “I think we auditioned for the show together on the same day. Then we did some mock shows and we hit it off instantly. It has been very easy working with Sumbul. It’s too early to say kahi age jake apna koi naya roop na dikhade;(in future please don’t show your new version) It has been smooth to work with her.”

