ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Kaynaat and Hafiz's old-school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is being appreciated: Saarvie Omana

Saarvie Omana the talented actress who plays the role of Kaynaat in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua talks about her character's love tale in the show. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 16:49:57
Kaynaat and Hafiz's old-school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is being appreciated: Saarvie Omana 841738

Actress Saarvie Omana who plays the role of Kaynaat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua is happy that her love story in the show with Hafiz (Lokit Phulwani) is being well-received.

Says Saarvie, “Kaynaat’s sweet old school love story in Rabb Se Hai Dua is getting so much love and response from the audience. Nowadays such love stories are in books only, but our writer is doing a great job with Kaynaat and Hafiz’s love angle. They kept it really sweet. The track is really beautiful with pure love towards each other, and how the track is moving ahead is also very beautiful.”

Saarvie appreciates the flow of sequences that aligned this love story of Hafiz and Kaynaat well. “All of it started with Dua finding out about their love. Later, Haider got to know of it in a dramatic way. Haider accepting their love and also making Kaynaat understand the importance of love was brilliantly shot and written too. The scene was so beautiful, and the audience’s response was really sweet. They liked the bond between the brother and sister.”

Saarvie who was on a break from the show owing to bad weather, after being indisposed wig dengue, is happy to be back on the show. On the upcoming drama, she states, “There is a lot to come. How a big brother will handle the love story of Hafiz and Kaynaat is to be seen. I am really looking forward to knowing how tracks will resolve. I am blessed to be working with the best team.”

Best of luck, Saarvie!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Rrahul Mevawala's web series 841761
Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins the cast of Rrahul Mevawala’s web series
It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw 841744
It was a fun collaborative effort in creating Rohit of Do Gubbare: Siddharth Shaw
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava 841700
I am more of a solo traveller: Shivam Bhaargava
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show 841686
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s Sony SAB show
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani 841498
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani
Latest Stories
Karan Johar Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Struggles with Online Hate 841774
Karan Johar Opens Up About Facing Criticism and Struggles with Online Hate
Neena Gupta Wows In Little Black Dress And Chic Boots, Fans React 841768
Neena Gupta Wows In Little Black Dress And Chic Boots, Fans React
Trailer release of Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha postponed due to Siddique's demise 841766
Trailer release of Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha postponed due to Siddique’s demise
Exclusive: Shiva Rindani bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series Ghotala 841748
Exclusive: Shiva Rindani bags Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series Ghotala
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy 841730
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’? 841716
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Did Manisha call Pooja ‘Thali ki baigan’?
Read Latest News