Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma Enjoys Her Fun-Time In Romania, See Pictures!

TV actress Aditi Sharma makes all the right noises while participating in the celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The Rohit Shetty stunt-based show will start in July 2024. Currently, the actress is shooting for the KKK season 14 in Romania. Now, the actress shared some captivating snapshots of her having a fun time in Romania, giving us major travel goals. Let’s delve into Aditi Sharma’s delightful moments.

Aditi Sharma’s Fun-Time Romania-

Taking to her Instagram post, Aditi Sharma flaunts her casual go-to fashion in a red strappy, square-neckline, ruffle-layered crop top paired with a high-waisted matching skirt, which adds a style element to her look. She styled her look with a high ponytail hairstyle and opted for minimal makeup with matte lips. She wears black ear studs and a white wristwatch to complement her look.

In the picture, Aditi Sharma enjoys her coffee while enjoying the view of nature and opts for a candid pose. In the next appearance, she took a mirror selfie of herself, wore a white bathrobe, and clicked pictures. She also shared a close-up of herself while looking at her phone and took a selfie picture of herself as she enjoyed her drink. Lastly, the actress posted a glimpse of a pool with greenery.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14-

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 presents an interesting lineup of contestants, including Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, and others.

