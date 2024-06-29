Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma Shows Her Love For Flowers In A Stunning Western Look

TV actress Aditi Sharma is making waves as she participates in the celebrity reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. The Rohit Shetty stunt-based show will start in July 2024. Currently, the actress is shooting for KKK season 14 in Romania. Now, the actress has shared some captivating snapshots of her having fun and flaunting her Western fit. Let’s delve into Aditi Sharma’s delightful moments.

Aditi Sharma’s Instagram Post-

Taking to Instagram post, Aditi Sharma posted a picture series as she opts for a western fit. The outfit features an effortless style in her travel attire, blending comfort with fashion. Aditi is sporting chic yet comfortable outfits. She appears in a black strappy, sleeveless, square neckline, plain top, and high-waisted checkered pleated mini skirt that is perfect for exploring the streets of Romania.

Aditi Sharma’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Aditi’s choice of accessories adds a touch of elegance to her ensemble. From stylish gold earrings to white shoes, she effortlessly elevates her travel look, exuding sophistication at every step. She fashions her look with a middle-partition front hairline tied and resting open, and she opts for minimal makeup with peach matte lips, which complement her look. In the photo, Aditi poses candidly while holding a bunch of colorful flowers.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14-

Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will premiere soon, and Jio Cinema, the channel’s digital platform, will offer the show anytime. We’re still waiting on the stunt-based reality show’s premiere date.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.