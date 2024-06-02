Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Beauties Niyati Fatnani And Aditi Sharma Radiates Fashionista Vibes In Stunning Monotone Outfits

Niyati Fatnani and Aditi Sharma, the stunning beauties of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, recently showcased their impeccable fashion sense by bringing their A-game in monotone western dresses. Let’s delve into their stylish ensembles and how they nailed the monotone fashion trend:

Niyati Fatnani And Aditi Sharma’s Monotone Dress Appearance-

Niyati Fatnani

Niyati exudes elegance in her monotone western dress, opting for a sleek, sophisticated look that commands attention. Embracing the monotone trend, Niyati selects a purple V-neckline, sleeveless, cutout, body-fitted thigh-high slit dress, which exudes timeless sophistication and versatility. To elevate her ensemble, Niyati opts for sleek, soft waves, complemented by a natural makeup look with pink matte lips, which focus on luminous skin and nude lips.

Aditi Sharma

Aditi experimented with a fashion-forward silhouette, such as a white one-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, and midriff-fitted flared mini dress, showcasing her unique style. Aditi elevates her look with statement accessories like gold and white stone-embellished earrings and rings, injecting personality and flair into her outfit. To complement her stylish ensemble with glamorous hair and makeup, she opted for a statement straight hairstyle, a makeup look with brown eyes, a glossy lip color, and white heels exuding confidence and allure.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 beauties embrace the monotone fashion trend with confidence and grace, leaving a lasting impression with their stylish ensembles.