Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa Shares Heartfelt Message To Aditi Sharma After Elimination

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been a rollercoaster of emotions and daring stunts, and Aditi Sharma’s recent elimination has left fans and fellow contestants deeply moved. Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, a close friend and co-contestant, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to Aditi after her exit from the show. Take a look below!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa’s Heartfelt Message To Aditi Sharma-

By sharing photos on social media, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa wrote, “One ending brings the new beginning Because the journey never ends….” with yellow hearts. In the photos, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa poses casually in a white T-shirt, beige highlighted pants, and a multi-colored unbuttoned shirt. He styles his look with a beige cap and shoes.

On the other hand, Aditi Sharma flaunts her look with a striped printed plunge halter neckline bralette paired with a blue denim skirt. She styles her look with a tied hairstyle and purple and white shoes. In the photos, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa poses with her ex-fellow contestant Aditi Sharma of Khatron Ke Khiladi, who was eliminated yesterday.

As soon as Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa shared photos on Instagram, their mutual fans came to his post and praised their duo’s friendship. As always, Kedar Aashish showed his support during the show, which was loved by their fans. One fan wrote, “Love your bond, may God bless both of you @officialaditisharma @kedaraashish” with red hearts. Another wrote, “The way you was supporting her on the last stunt” with a salute emoji.”

