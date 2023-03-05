Siddharth Nigam is currently busy with his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Owing to that, Nigam has now shared candid all smile moments from the song ‘Billi Billi’ with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde on his Instagram, and it’s truly one of a kind dope moment you cannot miss out if you are a Siddharth Nigam fan.

If you remember the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, or the little young Aamir Khan from Dhoom 3, you know who Siddharth Nigam is. The actor has marked his own territory ever since, and then after he never had to look back in his life. Given that, it’s so of a moment of pride and happiness to see him work with superstar Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Coming back to the BTS picture, we can see Siddharth Nigam decked up in a tuxedo suit in black. He is wearing a black blazer teamed with black trouser pants, a tie and white shirt. He completed the look with black shades and gelled hair. On the other hand, Salman Khan can be seen in his black suit topped on his white shirt and black shades.

Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in her beautiful, embellished mirror worked sharara suit in peach red. She completed the look with her long sleek hair, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The actress completed the look with a pair of golden ear studs.

Here take a look-