Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved entertaining shows in the country. Given its stellar action tasks and thrilling way-outs, the show truly has inspired many in the rundown. Given that, the show is currently on its 12th season, and its finale is around the corner.

This season, the show had all power-packed participants in the ring, with Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann and others from the tv industry, followed by a digital personality like Mr Faisu and many others.

What’s more, Sriti Jha who’s been a star performer in the show has now shared a candid group picture with her entire KKK squad on her social media handle, where we could see her posing and vibing with other members.

Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi & others were spotted in the same.

Check out-