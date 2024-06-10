KMTMG Sriti Jha And Arjit Taneja Tease Fans With BTS Sneak Peek Of Their Shoot In Goa

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are talented and brilliant actors in the television Industry. They are known for their roles in the Indian television serial “Kumkum Bhagya.” The two again reunite in their current running show, “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye on Zee TV.” The actors recently teased their fans with behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of their shoot in Goa. Here’s what this buzz entails:

Sriti Jha And Arjit Taneja’s Shoot In Goa-

Sharing a glimpse of the shoot location in Goa on her Instagram post, the actor showcases a breathtaking night view by the poolside. The camera then turns to her co-star, Sriti Jha, who looks stunning in a vibrant parrot green and blue duo-shaded chiffon saree, paired with a contrast white sleeveless, V-neckline blouse. Her side-parted open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and gold kadas complete her look, adding to the allure of the setting.

In the video, the actors capture their candid moments, radiating pure excitement. Sriti Jha playfully asks, “Goa! Go-aaa!” To which her co-star responds, “Kaha se bol rahe ho?” They share a laugh, and he also gives a glimpse of their crew setting up for the night shoot near the poolside. The actors’ enthusiasm is palpable; even at 11:58 pm, they were shooting in GoaGoa.

He shared a video and tagged Srit Jha’s Instagram account.

About Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial-

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is a romantic drama television series in Indian Hindi that premiered on Zee TV on November 27, 2023. Mukta Dhond and B.P. Singh produced it under Fireworks Productions.