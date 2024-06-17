KMTMG Sriti Jha Looks Classy In Checkered Cotton Saree, See Photos

Sriti Jha needs no introduction. With her impactful role of Pragya in the drama show Kumkum Bhagya, the actress became a household name. Currently, she is playing the role of Amruta Ahuja in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye alongside her real-life best friend, Arjit Taneja. Today, the stunning diva treats her fans in her classy fashion in a checkered saree.

Sriti Jha’s Mesmerizing Look In Cotton Saree

Embracing her desi charm, Sriti wore a white cotton saree with colorful checkered print all over for her new photo. She paired her look with a contrasting red blouse, creating a vibrant yet sophisticated look. Sriti is known for her simplicity and keeps it simple, styling her look with minimal makeup and accessories.

Sriti adorns her look with open hair styled in beautiful curls. The long white earrings give her a sense of sophistication. With kajal eyes, shiny cheeks, and pink lips, the diva looked oh-so-wow. The transparent glasses add to her simplicity. She left us spellbound with her classiness while her beautiful smile stabbed hearts.

Posing in front of a blue door and vintage floor, Sriti shines bright. Her partner in the photo is a cute black cat sitting beside her. Sharing this mesmerizing photo, the actress wrote, “Don’t be a jerk, be an ally. Happy Pride.”