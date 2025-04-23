Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Abir and Manvi return to the Ahuja house; Is it part of the deal for the kidney?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being unwell with her sugar levels reaching alarming heights which resulted in her having kidney problems. The doctor suggested a kidney transplant but the problem was that none of the family members tested positive to donate the kidney to Amruta. At this juncture, a mysterious person approached Virat (Arijit Taneja), offering the kidney and Virat had to strike a deal.

We have already reported that the mysterious person who hit a deal with Virat was Abir (Pulkit Bangia), and that Manvi was the person who was ready to give her kidney to Amruta.

The upcoming episode will see Manvi and Abir getting back to the Ahuja house. This will shock the family, and they will wonder how they mustered courage to do so. However, Abir will be quite confident of his plan ahead and will stage his comeback to the Ahuja house.

Now, it will be interesting to see how they got into the Ahuja house. Also, it will be shown that Abir and Manvi are married now.

Is this a part of the deal signed by Virat for Manvi’s kidney for Amruta?

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.