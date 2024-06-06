KMTMG Sriti Jha’s Obsession With Night City Lights, See Pic!

Sriti Jha is best known for her role in the popular Indian television series “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye” (KMTMG). With her talent, dedication, and versatility, Sriti Jha continues to be one of the most admired actresses in the Indian television industry, captivating audiences with her memorable performances and endearing characters. The actress recently shared a captivating snapshot showcasing her obsession with night city lights. Let’s delve into the details of Sriti Jha’s intriguing photograph:

Sriti Jha’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post appearance, the actress looked gorgeous in a dark green Nauvari saree with a peacock threadwork embellished dhoti-style saree with a pleated end piece. She paired her saree look with a stunning sleeveless, backless plain blouse, which gives a stunning appearance to her traditional outfit. She rounded off her look with curly open tresses and set at the back. She tucked a mogra gajra in a U-shape and accessories her traditional look in gold bangles.

In the photo, she shared a picture of herself as she appeared, showing her back while standing on the terrace and viewing the best night view with gorgeous city lights.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Half agony half hope.”

About Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye-

Kaise Mujhe Tum Gaye is an Indian Hindi romantic television serial that aired on Zee TV from 27 November 2023 onwards. The show is produced by Mukta Dhond and B.P. Singh under Fireworks Production and stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.

