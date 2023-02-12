One of the biggest industries in the world is the film and television sector in India. They are genuinely unique with new movies coming out every week and so many long-running daily soaps. The fact that child artists are paid nearly as much as professional actors and actresses are not widely known, despite the fact that everyone is aware of this fact.

We have seen countless incredibly talented young actors over the years who have gone on to become well-known and prosperous in the film industry. Today, however, we focus on one of the highly compensated young actors and actresses working in Indian film and television. So let’s get right to it without further ado!

Divya Chalwad

Popular young actress Divya Chalwad gained notoriety as a result of her endearing connection with John Abraham in the movie Rocky Handsome, which left audiences in awe of her. For a 31-day shoot, Divya reportedly charged a fee of Rs. 25,000 each day, according to multiple media sources. The movie was a big hit for both John and Divya, and as a result, following its release, the latter began receiving numerous commercials, brand collaborations, and film roles. There were numerous rumors that she demanded Rs. 50,000 per day for a film after Rocky Handsome’s success.

Harshaali Malhotra

One of the nation’s most beloved young artists is the well-known young actress Harshaali Malhotra. She has occupied a rent-free residence in everyone’s hearts ever since she made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The name of the adorable actress’s enduring character, Munni, is frequently used to refer to her. She reportedly charged Rs. 2 lakhs for a single day, according to sources, and the shooting lasted 110 days.

Jannat Zubair

According to reports, well-known actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani would shortly make her cinematic debut. Jannat, though, was one of India’s highest-paid actors when she was just 8 years old. According to rumors, she was compensated with a daily salary of Rs. 40,000 for her work on Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and other programs.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen, a well-known actress, is incredibly well-liked all over the country because of her roles in the venerable television programs Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and Baal Veer, which helped make her a household name. She reportedly charged an amount of Rs. 48,000 when she was working as a kid artist in the play Jhansi Ki Rani, which said everything about her status as a child actress in the nation at that time. She persists to be one of the most popular young musicians of all time.

Ruhaanika Dhawan

The adorable actress Ruhaanika Dhawan is without a doubt a child artist who enjoys a different fan base than most child artists. The actress is well-known for playing a crucial role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, one of the most popular shows in the nation. She reportedly received Rs. 30,000 for each episode of her show, making her one of the most bankable young performers in her age group.

It’s amazing how many outstanding young actors have gained attention in recent years, and there’s no doubt that their admirers can’t wait to see them in action as adult performers.

Source : toi, india tv news