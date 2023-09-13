Television | Celebrities

Mugdha Chaphekar, the talented actress, who portrays the role of Prachi in Zee TV’s beloved show Kumkum Bhagya, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of her on-screen sister, Shahana, portrayed by Aparna Mishra. The heart-warming birthday wish shared by Mugdha not only showcased their on-screen camaraderie but also gave fans a glimpse of the beautiful friendship they share beyond the cameras.

To celebrate Aparna’s special day, Mugdha took to Instagram, sharing a delightful photo of the two actresses. In the picture, Mugdha donned a striking red one-piece outfit, while Aparna radiated elegance in a pink floral top paired with white jeans. The genuine smiles on their faces reflected the warmth of their friendship.

Mugdha’s heartfelt wish was nothing short of touching. She wrote, “Here’s to another year of laughing at our own jokes, dealing with stupid people, keeping each other sane… Everything together! I love you my Appy♥️ #happybirthday @appy__77.” The message not only celebrated Aparna’s birthday but also emphasized the strong bond they share. Check the photos below!

Mugdha and Aparna have captured the hearts of Kumkum Bhagya viewers with their portrayal of the endearing on-screen sisters, Prachi and Shahana. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie have been a highlight of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms formerly starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. Currently, it stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the second-generation leads.