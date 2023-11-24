Kumkum Bhagya Fame Mallika Nayak’s Manifestation Comes True; Shares Screen With Abrar Qazi Again

Kumkum Bhagya fame actors Mallika Nayak and Abrar Qazi are happy to meet again on a new set!! Yes, this association of theirs started from the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein where they had a mother-son bond. They played the roles of Sharda Khurana and Rudraksh Khurana. Now, the two of them are together on the sets of the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, also produced by Balaji Telefilms. Yes, but this time, they do not share a mother-son bond. Mallika Nayak plays the role of Manpreet Tandon, a mother-figure to Prachi.

The show Kumkum Bhagya has taken a generation leap post which actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have entered as the new leads. Abrar plays the role of Rajvansh Malhotra aka RV. Though they do not share the same onscreen family bond, it is reunion time on the set for Mallika and Abrar.

Mallika puts up a cute post with her favourite actor and thanks her stars for giving her the opportunity to work with him again.

She writes,

mallika453

Main chah rahi thi ki mere bhagya mein phir se @abrarqazi47 ke saath kaam karne ka mauka aaye , aur dekh lo meri yeh chahatein poori ho gayi !

#manpreettandon #rajvansh #manifestation

#kumkumbhagya @balajitelefilmslimited

See translation

She even says in her post that she had actually manifested working with Abrar again. And now, she has got it!! Seems like a dream come true for the actress!!

You can check their pictures from the set of Kumkum Bhagya here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, the loyal fans of Yeh Hai Chahatein will never forget the amazing bond that these actors shared!! And now, it is a treat to watch them together again in Kumkum Bhagya!!