Kumkum Bhagya Gang Go Crazy Dancing On Sparsh Singh Kotwal’s Birthday Including Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul & Others

It’s actor Sparsha Singh Kotwal’s birthday. The ex-Kumkum Bhagya star turns 26 years old today. Though he is no longer part of the Kumkum Bhagya show, his friendship with the show’s cast is such that the whole Kumkum Bhagya gang has come to attend his birthday bash.

At the Sparsh’s birthday bash, the Kumkum Bhagya team can be seen dancing their hearts out to Bollywood songs. Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Aparna Mishra, and others attended the party.

The video starts with Sparsh Singh Kotwal celebrating his birthday by cutting a big chocolate cake with a bodybuilder image printed on it. After enjoying the yummy cake, the whole group goes crazy dancing with full energy.

The birthday boy looked handsome in a digital printed colorfull shirt with comfy trousers. While Mugdha impressed us with her beauty in a lavender mini-dress. And Krishna was charming in an all black appearance. These off-screen fun moments are a testament of their strong bond in real life, making us feel closer to our favorite Kumkum Bhagya cast members.

Sparsh Singh Kotwal played Abhay Tandon. She also appeared in shows like Parineetii, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Maddam Sir, and Jai Hanuman—Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo. The growing star enjoys a massive fandom of 17k on his Instagram handle.