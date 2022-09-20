Kumkum Bhagya is one of the leading television shows in the industry. The show has been one of the most loved amongst the netizens. The show earlier starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the leads, however, since they left the show, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul took over.

The actors are now playing the lead in the show and are currently one of the most loved television couples in the industry. They often stun their fans with their cosy to go moments on social media handle, where we could spot the two having their best times always.

Saying which Mugdha has now again shared another picture on her Instagram stories, where we could spot her all gorgeous in her casual staple posing all smiling by Krishna Kaul.

Sharing the picture, they captioned it saying, “School Chale Hum”