Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha turns poet, impresses with amazing stand-up act

Sriti Jha is one of the most admired and adored actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that Sriti Jha has been a part of the Hindi TV entertainment space and well, we are certainly in love with her for everything that she does from her end. Sriti is extremely stylish and well, she’s wonderful and amazing in the best way possible. We must note that innumerable young girls all over the country look forward to following her style game and oomph quotient and that’s why, she manages to make heads spin in the true and genuine sense of the term. Off-late, Sriti Jha has become extremely active on social media platforms and that’s exactly why, whenever she shares new and engaging posts on Instagram, netizens always look forward to seeing and understanding the same to burn hearts of fans all over the country effortlessly and in the true sense of the term.

Check out the latest that’s happening in Sriti Jha’s life that will melt your hearts for real:

Sriti Jha has always been very stylish and admired as a personality and that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle, internet truly feels the heat and burn for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, Sriti Jha is busy flaunting us all her stunning love for poetry and well, we are totally in love with her amazing stand-up act. Well, here you go –

Absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and amazing for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com