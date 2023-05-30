ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha turns poet, impresses with amazing stand-up act

Sriti Jha is one of the finest and most admired personalities in the Hindi TV industry at present and we love her. She's always had the potential to impress individuals with the power of her words. Let's check out the latest from her end ASAP

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
30 May,2023 07:35:22
Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha turns poet, impresses with amazing stand-up act

Sriti Jha is one of the most admired and adored actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been many years now that Sriti Jha has been a part of the Hindi TV entertainment space and well, we are certainly in love with her for everything that she does from her end. Sriti is extremely stylish and well, she’s wonderful and amazing in the best way possible. We must note that innumerable young girls all over the country look forward to following her style game and oomph quotient and that’s why, she manages to make heads spin in the true and genuine sense of the term. Off-late, Sriti Jha has become extremely active on social media platforms and that’s exactly why, whenever she shares new and engaging posts on Instagram, netizens always look forward to seeing and understanding the same to burn hearts of fans all over the country effortlessly and in the true sense of the term.

Check out the latest that’s happening in Sriti Jha’s life that will melt your hearts for real:

Sriti Jha has always been very stylish and admired as a personality and that’s why, whenever she shares new and engaging content on her social media handle, internet truly feels the heat and burn for real and in the genuine sense of the term. Well, this time, Sriti Jha is busy flaunting us all her stunning love for poetry and well, we are totally in love with her amazing stand-up act. Well, here you go –

Absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and amazing for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
‘Humne jebein kamayi hai,’ Sriti Jha’s power talk on women empowerment, watch
‘Humne jebein kamayi hai,’ Sriti Jha’s power talk on women empowerment, watch
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
Party Girls: Sriti Jha drops adorable pictures with Kanchi Kaul on her birthday
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Sriti Jha explores London, Parth Samthaan says ‘Desi in Videsh’
Sriti Jha explores London, Parth Samthaan says ‘Desi in Videsh’
Sriti Jha gives major throwback moment from New York, see pics
Sriti Jha gives major throwback moment from New York, see pics
Sriti Jha shares mirror selfie in white, Nishant Bhat says, "safedi thodi..."
Sriti Jha shares mirror selfie in white, Nishant Bhat says, "safedi thodi..."
Latest Stories
Watch: Sara Ali Khan's mad hilarious dance with Rakhi Sawant will make you LOL
Watch: Sara Ali Khan's mad hilarious dance with Rakhi Sawant will make you LOL
Kareena Kapoor's "Monaco" diaries
Kareena Kapoor's "Monaco" diaries
Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life
Deepika Padukone's no-makeup glow will melt you for life
Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out
Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Keerthy Suresh's irresistible lehenga magic will make you go bananas
Read Latest News