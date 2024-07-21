Kumkum Bhagya’s Krishna Kaul Chills With Co-stars Mughda Chaphekar & Aparna Mishra In Mussoorie

One of the most loved and longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya, is ruling over hearts with its gripping storyline and amazing actors. As the third-generation lead actors Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi take center stage in the show, the second-generation lead stars Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chaphekar take time off to enjoy the chilling vibes of the monsoon in a beautiful vacation place in India. Let’s take a look below.

Kumkum Bhagya Actors Krishna Kaul And Mugdha Chaphekar’s Monsoon Vacation Chilling Vibes

Krishna Kaul and Mughda Chaphekar’s co-star Aparna Mishra shared a series of photos on her Instagram story showcasing insights from Kumkum Bhagya’s second-generation leads cast’s monsoon vacation. For those who are wondering where the team is enjoying the chilling vibes, let us reveal the cast members are having fun in the beautiful Mussoorie in Uttrakhand.

In the photos, Krishna poses with Mughda Chaphekar and co-star Aparna Mishra. There were other friends, too. The photos show their chilling moments witnessing the breathtaking greenery near the valley, the cool breeze, dancing in the rain, and unleashing their quirkiness in nature.

On the other hand, Mughda and Krishna jointly shared a video showcasing their off-screen chemistry during their monsoon vacation. The duo enjoyed making a reel on the viral song ‘The Couple Song’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Through photos and videos, one thing is clear: the Kumkum Bhagya actors are enjoying the monsoon vibes to the fullest.

