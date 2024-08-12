Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Back On Set, Paras Kalnawat Surprises With Sweet Gesture, Check Now!

Shraddha Arya, a beloved actress in the Hindi TV industry known for portraying Preeta in Kundali Bhagya since 2017, has successfully returned to the sets after spending the last couple of months shooting from home due to an injury. Her dedication to work continues despite her health issues. Her return was marked by a heartwarming gesture from her on-screen son, Paras Kalnawat, who welcomed her back with a token of love. Take a look below!

Shraddha Arya’s Strong Comeback On Kundali Bhagya Set-

https://www.instagram.com/iwmbuzz/p/C-jw96IRxkS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D&img_index=5

Shraddha Arya’s Gave Vanity Van Tour-

Shraddha gives her fans a tour of her vanity van, captioning the video with “Welcome back @work.” The brief tour reveals her enthusiasm for being back on set and highlights her readiness to dive back into her role as Preeta.

Shraddha Arya’s Shares No-Makeup Look-

In the video shared by Shraddha, the actress is seen sitting in her car getting ready to reach her shoot. She radiates a natural, no-filter glow as she heads to the shoot location. The excitement of returning to her work environment is evident as she shares the journey with her followers.

Shraddha’s Arya Shares What She Eats For Lunch-

In a candid moment, Shraddha shared a glimpse of her lunch menu, showing the simple yet satisfying meal she enjoyed before returning to work. The actress chose homemade food: rice, vegetable sabji, and curd to maintain a balanced diet.

Paras Kalnawat’s Sweet Gesture Towards Shraddha Arya-

However, the highlight of her return was the sweet gesture from her co-star, Paras Kalnawat. In the fourth video, Paras surprises Shraddha with a sweet box as a token of love and a warm welcome back to the set. Lastly, Shraddha Arya also shared delicious glimpses of chocolates and cakes and wrote, “So heart and cake melting” with heart-eye emojis.

Shraddha Arya’s return to the Kundali Bhagya set after months of remote shooting has been met with joy and excitement, both from her co-stars and her fans. As she resumes her full-time role in the show, her return promises more engaging episodes.