Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Wishes ‘Respect, Safety, And Care’ For Every Woman On Her Birthday

Kundali Bhagya actress is celebrating her 37th birthday today on 17th August 2024. Friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers shared their love for the actress and wished her good health and life. Her co-star Adrija Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, and others also penned a heartfelt note for the diva. However, with her birthday post, Shraddha expressed what she wishes for this birthday: that every woman should get respect, safety, and care after discovering the heinous crime of harassment and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “This Birthday I Hope, Wish & Pray that every woman is respected, safe and cared for… So that their birth & existence can be a true celebration. A Far-cry from where we are right now, but hoping nonetheless. #BirthdayWish #17thAugust #ThankYouBrahmaKumaris.”

Shraddha is seen enjoying her day with her family and some special ladies in the shared photos. Wearing a beautiful tangerine embroidered anarkali, the actress looked beautiful. She performed puja, enjoyed taking pictures with family, and was facilitated by her father and family with garland. The actress also met ladies from Brahma Kumari’s organization. Her birthday celebration was sweet and simple.

Shraddha Arya has also worked in TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl on Life Ok. In her personal life, she is married to Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021.