Kundali Bhagya Actresses Adrija Roy And Mrinal Navell Are Fighting Like Dog On The Sets, Checkout Video

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV serials produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The gripping storylines, changing characters, and twists make the show a favorite of many. Currently, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Adrija Roy play the main lead alongside Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand. In contrast, Paras loves to share insights from the show’s set, and today, he shared a glimpse of co-star Adrija Roy and Mrinal Navell’s dog fight.

Checkout Adrija Roy and Mrinal Navell’s Fighting Like Dogs

Taking to his Instagram handle, Paras shared a video clip showcasing his co-stars Adrija Roy, who portrays the character of Palki, and Mrinal Navell, who portrays the character of Kavya. For those worrying about what happened between the two, let us reveal the actresses were waiting for set-up during the shoot, and as they got some free time, the duo indulged in a cute dog fight. Adrija makes a dog’s voice, followed by Mrinal. Chilling on the sofa, their quirkiness makes us laugh out loud. One thing is clear with the clip: Adrija and Mrinal share a great bond on and off screen. In the video, Mrinal laughed, saying, ‘Two dogs are fighting’. The fun time of the seg is always worth watching. Thanks to both actresses who never miss a chance to treat their fans.

But wait! The major credit goes to Paras Kalnawat, who shared the video on his social media, treating fans with insights into their bond off-screen. And with the attire, it seems Shakti Anand, who portrays the role of Karan Luthra, is enjoying the visuals sitting beside him.