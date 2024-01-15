Kundali Bhagya fame Shakti Anand talks about Makar Sankranti fervour

Popular actor Shakti Anand, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, believes that festivals and rituals keep people rooted in their traditions. Today is a big day, with the Maharashtrian celebrating Makar Sankranti with his family. He talks about how he looks forward to this festival as a time to bond with family, and get involved in the deep-rooted customaries related to the festival.

Shakti takes time to talk about his Makar Sankranti fervour, “Makar Sankranti is a festival that unites us in joy and tradition. I join my wife Sai Deodhar every year in relishing the festive delights like Gulachi Poli and Til Ke Laddoos.”

Talking about this from a Maharashtrian perspective, Shakti states, “The warmth of Maharashtrian customs and the vibrant celebrations make this festival special. I think it’s a perfect time to engage in festive activities together, despite a hectic schedule of shooting we find moments to fly kites together symbolizing the spirit of togetherness.”

In his parting words, Shakti Anand says, “Wishing everyone a Happy Makar Sankranti, filled with love, prosperity, and shared moments with loved ones!”

Actor Shakti Anand is married to prolific actress Sai Deodhar. They got married in the year 2005 and have a daughter. Sai is presently seen in the Sony TV show Dabanggi Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

Here’s Wishing a Happy Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Lohri to all our readers!!