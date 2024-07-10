Kushal Tandon Celebrates 1 Year Of Barsatein, Shares Behind-the-scenes With Shivangi Joshi

It’s good news for Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi‘s fans. Their show Barsatein has completed one year of release. Though the show went off-air, their on-screen chemistry, off-screen bond, and performance have won hearts. At the same time, the show has become a memorable part for the actors. As the show completes one year of release, the lead actor Kushal shares a post showcasing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the show with a heartfelt brief note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Kushal posted a series of photos on Wednesday, celebrating one year of his show Barsatein. The opening slide shows a glimpse of Kushal and Shivangi posing for a sizzling photoshoot, sitting on the bike and in a rain sequence. Their beautiful chemistry and sizzling performance undeniably won hearts. While the other clips and photos show Shivangi’s candid moments behind the scenes from the set, Kushal’s action-packed sequence, and many more. However, the dancing sequence where the lead actor shows his dancing skills with the lead actress prompts us to join them. All these BTS take us back in time, leaving us nostalgic. Barsatein first premiered on 10 July 2023, and on 10 July 2024, the show completes one year of release.

On the other hand, Kushal penned his experience and emotions linked with the show and wrote, “One year of Barsatein, one year of blissfulness, one year of a bond which is unbreakable. You end up connecting with some projects and they touch your heart, Barsatein was one such project… One year has gone by and it feels like it was just yesterday we were shooting for it.”

Further, Kushal added, ” The show has given me alot of memories, lot of masti, fun, happiness…. Thankyou @ektarkapoor ma’am for always believing in me , thank you entire team of @balajitelefilmslimited & @sonytvofficial and every person who has been associated with the show and last but not the least our lovely, fans always happy and supportive family jinke bina Barsatein pura nahi hota..throwing some BTS from the show.”