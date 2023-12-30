Like every year, I am planning to keep my New Year’s Eve very simple: Karanvir Sharma

As we bid farewell to 2023 and eagerly await the arrival of 2024, it’s a time for reflection, anticipation, and setting new intentions for the year ahead. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Karanvir Sharma, known for his role as Haider in Zee TV’s ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua,’ offered insights into his New Year plans and shared his thoughts on the upcoming transition.

Karanvir expressed his disbelief that 2023 is drawing to a close, emphasizing the need to welcome the new year with energy and positivity. He mentioned, “It’s hard to believe that 2023 is almost over and we are making plans to welcome the new year with full energy and positivity. Like every year, I am planning to keep my New Year’s Eve very simple. Do the three things I love. Spend time working, add something new to work or a hobby to work on and this year try cooking a fancy meal. I, happened to get some time in hand to devote to my health and fitness which I have been wanting to do for a while now, and I am going to continue doing that in 2024 as well. May the dawn of 2024 bring hope, resilience, and the unwavering belief that, together, we can create a world that reflects the best of our humanity. Happy New Year!”

Here’s wishing Karanvir and everyone a Happy New Year filled with positivity, joy, and success in all endeavors.