Maheep of Junooniyatt is very mean: Rinku Ghosh

20 Oct,2023 17:12:24
Rinku Ghosh enjoys playing the antagonist in Colors show Junooniyatt. “Maheep Mehta is a very mean character. She and her son Jordan ( Gautam Vij) are creating havoc in everyone’s lives.”

“Our musical show, also starring Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana, is doing well, with lots of twists and turns to keep the audiences on their toes.”

“The character is self-interested, doing what it takes to get what she wants. Maheep is so evil that I keep telling everyone on set that she is just a character and not Rinku,” says she.

How is the experience of shooting in Chandigarh? “While I have done several outdoors, I have never been to the north of the country, so it has been fun and exciting.”

Rinku began her career as a Bhojpuri film heroine, “My earlier TV stints were Durgesh Nandini and Mohe Rang De. I always give my best and have been lucky to get different roles—E.g., the romantic comedy Pammi Pyare Lal. I got married in 2014 and moved to Muscat. I returned during the pandemic, and Junooniyatt is my first post-comeback show. ”

How do you bring out the meanness? “I go in the character’s mind. The directors also help me out. I am sometimes surprised at the level of malice which comes out. ”

With Durga pooja coming, she hopes to get chutti”, so I can return home and celebrate this great festival with family. I love to dress in the Bong sari for the occasion,” ends she.

