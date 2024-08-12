Main Hoon Saath Tere’s Karan Vohra Bids Farewell As Show Ends, Mansi Srivastava Reacts “Bloody…”

A show named Main Hoon Sath Tere, which first premiered on 29 April 2024 on Zee TV and featured Karan Vohra and Ulka Gupta in lead roles, is now heading towards the end. However, there was no confirmed news about the same, but now lead actor Karan’s farewell post hints that the show will go off air soon. Let’s take a look below.

On Monday, 12 August, Karan shared a post with the caption, “A short & sweet journey called ‘MAIN HOON SAATH TERE.'” This caption hints that the show is all set to end, while a report by Filmibeat revealed that the show will end this month. As the ending nears, Karan shared a series of photos and videos of his time working on Main Hoon Saath Tere. The actor shared clips from shooting for the promo, dancing with co-star Ulka Gupta, emotional moments on the show, and fun-filled moments behind the scenes.

https://www.instagram.com/itskaranvohra/p/C-jyz5Fy9N-/?igsh=MWR5N2Z3czBoNjV6dQ%3D%3D&img_index=1

As Karan Vohra shared the farewell post, co-star Mansi Srivastava, who played the role of the actor’s sister, reacted to it and said, “Bloody Aryamann Bundela, it was fun playing ur sister keep slaying. Best wishes for future projects @itskaranvohra.” On the other hand, actor Adhvik Mahajan said, “Many more Bigger n Better on way bhai.” Surely, the audience will get a chance to see Karan again on screen.

Main Hoon Saath Tere casts Karan Vohra as Aryamann Bundela and Ulka Gupta as Janvi. The show is a family drama and romance based on the love tale of Aryamann and Janvi.