Major Throwback! When Urfi Javed aced Kartik Aaryan’s iconic monologue from Pyar Ka Punch a ma

Popular fashion influencer Urfi Javed recently took a trip down memory lane, sharing an old video from her teenage days on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen delivering a lengthy monologue. With a touch of nostalgia, she captioned the post, “Throwing it way back. I think I was 18 here when I prepared the female version of Kartik Aaryan’s monologue. This was a 3-minute monologue. Yep, poora ratta mara tha.”

Kartik Aaryan’s iconic monologue from “Pyar Ka Punchnama” remains a fan favorite, resonating with netizens for its relatability. Urfi Javed’s throwback video not only showcases her talent but also pays homage to the enduring impact of Kartik Aaryan’s memorable on-screen rant, which has become a classic among audiences. It’s a charming glimpse into Urfi’s earlier years and a nod to the shared cultural experiences that connect us through the magic of cinema.

Urfi Javed was on Sony TV’s “Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,” playing Avni Pant. Then, from 2016 to 2017, she acted as Chhaya in Star Plus’s “Chandra Nandini” and Aarti in Star Plus’s “Meri Durga.”

Urfi was seen as Kamini Joshi in SAB TV’s “Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie,” Bella Kapoor in Colors TV’s “Bepannaah,” Piyali in Star Bharat’s “Jiji Maa,” and Nandini in &TV’s “Daayan.”

She also worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” as Shivani Bhatia and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”

In 2021, Urfi took part in Voot’s reality show “Bigg Boss OTT,” securing the 13th place. According to Vice, her unique fashion sense gained her fame in India during her time on Bigg Boss OTT.