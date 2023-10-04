Television | Celebrities

Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar

Nausheen Ali Sardar talks about her role in Sony TV's show Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka. Read to know what she has to say about her character Malini Khanna.

Author: Anil Merani
04 Oct,2023 12:28:32
Nausheen Ali Sardar is thrilled to play Malini Khanna in the Sony TV show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. “It reminds me of my Kkusum days. Yet another Balaji-Sony combination has worked wonders for me, as per fans,” she says.

“My character was introduced as a hero with only my voice initially, and then my silhouette, followed by my back, vetting the audience’s curiosity about who Malini is?” she explains.

Talking about her role, the actress states, “Malini’s best part is that she is not your typical mother; she is very modern and authentic, as in Pakistani and Korean shows (jokes with her daughters). Producer Ekta Kapoor wanted me to portray her like this.”

“I have complete freedom to dress (sari, kurti). Malini is like any other 40-year-old woman with kids,” she further adds.

“Malini is not harmful. Being an unmarried mother, she had to give up baby Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi), who otherwise would have been called names. My friend took her under her care. For the first five years, I kept a tab on her well-being, but later, my friend asked me to stay away as she got attached to Aradhana,” explains Nausheen on the track.

“The twist will come when Malini learns that her mu boli beti is her real daughter,” she says.

Nausheen, better known as Naush in the industry, says one of the reasons for the show’s success is the friendship between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, which translates into good on-screen chemistry. “Something similar to me and Anuj Saxena back in Kkusum,” she states.

She says about Shivangi and Kushal, “Shivangi is a good actor and a fabulous dancer. She is very cute. Kushal is very hardworking, and both have a lot of innocence, which I like.”

In closing, she credits the cinematic look of this show only to the director, Atif Khan.

