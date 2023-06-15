Meet Gurmeet Choudhary’s ‘constant’ and it’s not Debina Bonnerjee or Lianna-Divisha

Gurmeet Choudhary has discovered his ultimate “constant,” and it’s not his wife Debina or Lianna-Divisha, his kids—it’s his dedication to fitness. No matter the scorching summer heat or the pouring monsoon rain, this actor never skips a beat regarding his daily workout routine.

Well, mentioning his family, for the actor, his family has always been his first priority, and that we got to witness during several instances over the past years. The couple, Debina and Gurmeet, serve nothing couple goals to their fandom. The couple recently embraced parenthood and have been cherishing their new phases ever since.

Gurmeet Choudhary shares picture from the playground

He recently shared a picture from the playground field, undoubtedly after an invigorating warm-up session. And boy, did he rock his stylish black workout ensemble! Gurmeet exudes confidence and charm, not only on the screen but also in his commitment to staying fit. With his remarkable fashion sense and unwavering devotion to his fitness journey, Gurmeet sets the bar high for all fitness enthusiasts out there.

Sharing the picture, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote, “Come rain or sunshine My mornings look like this !!”

Here take a look:

Reactions

One wrote, “My Morning goes superb with the glimpse of you Champ❤️❤️❤️ have a wonderful day ahead yaara”

Another wrote, “Wow strong” and tagged the actor.