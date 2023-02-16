Shivangi Joshi has been busy promoting her new flick Jab We Matched. The actress earlier has been constantly sharing videos and pictures regarding the same on her social media handle, and here again, a video of the actress has surfaced online, where we could spot her all pretty in her casuals, accompanied by her onscreen love interest in the video.

In the video, we can see Joshi wearing a beautiful floral balloon-sleeved crop top. She paired it up with stunning pink pants. The actress completed the look with gorgeous long wavy hair and nude bold make-up look. Keeping it up with her minimal makeover. On the other hand, Prit looked super cute in his sky blue sweatshirt topped with white shirt and pants. He kept his hair messy with the look.

The two can be seen conversing with each other in the video. Shivangi Joshi asks Prit some questions about love and romance. Sharing the video, Prit wrote, “ Kuchh sawalon ka jawab bhi ek sawaal hota hai…

Kaisi lagi Prachi aur Vicky ki chemistry???

Happy Valentine’s Day from Prachi & Vicky *+

#JabWeMatched #SirfEkDate #ShivangiJoshi

#PritKamani

Here take a look-

Shivangi Joshi shot to fame with her honed acting skills in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She portrayed the role of Naira in the show. Later to that, she got featured in the show Balika Vadhu 2. After that, she participated in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 alongside other popular stars on television.

Are you keen to watch Jab We Matched just like us? Let us know in the comments below-