Meet The Special Guests On The Sets Of Sriti Jha-Arijit Taneja’s New Show On Zee TV, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

The Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is produced by Mukta Dhond. This show will bring back the popular and great artist Sriti Jha to television again. We have earlier seen her playing the adorable Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. She is paired up with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star and best friend in real life, Arijit Taneja in the show. In the latest promo of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, Arjit Taneja, who plays the male lead believes that since life has no guarantee it is difficult to trust relationships and marriages.

Well, the show has a great cast that includes Ashish Kaul, Kishori Shahane, Iqbal Azad, Hemangi Kavi etc. Today, we have a few guests arriving on the set of Kaisi Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The picture is posted by veteran actress Kishori Shahane who is also seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The picture has the leads Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha posing with their respective onscreen families. Also present on the set during the photo capture, were the relatives of some in the cast.

This seems to be a special occasion for actors who have their families on set. You can check the picture here. This is the perfect amalgamation of onscreen and offscreen company that one can get!!

Arijit’s character in the show is shown to be to be of a person who requires a guarantee in whatever he does. On the other hand, Sriti Jha plays a character who believes that relationships and marriages are not built on guarantess. What will happen when their contrasting ideologies clash?