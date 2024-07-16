Mera Balam Thanedaar Actor Shagun Pandey Gets In Action, Shares BTS From Upcoming Thriller Sequence

Shagun Pandey is winning hearts with his police officer Veer Pratap Singh’s character in the ongoing show Mera Balam Thanedaar. With his impactful performance and chemistry with actress Shruti Choudhary, the show has become one of the most loved shows on Colors TV. The interesting plot of the show keeps the actors in the headlines, and now the lead actor shows insights from the thrilling sequence shoot as he gets high on action mode.

Shagun Pandey Gets In Action Mode

On Tuesday, 16 July, Shagun shared a video on his Instagram handle, showing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Mera Balam Thanedaar’s upcoming thriller sequence shoot. In the video, the actor gets into action mode. He plays the role of police officer Veer, and it seems the serviceman is out to catch the wanted criminals. In the set up of dense jungle, Shagun, in a police officer’s outfit, looks charming as he gets into the action, pointing his gun at the criminal. With the thriller sequence, fans are intrigued about what new twists and turns will appear in the show. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Ali re Ali, majhi bari Ali.”

View Instagram Post 1: Mera Balam Thanedaar Actor Shagun Pandey Gets In Action, Shares BTS From Upcoming Thriller Sequence

Shagun Pandey is a talented television actor. He made his debut in a serial with Santoshi Maa as Guddu Tripathi. Later, the actor appeared in shows like Tujhse Hai Raabta and Kyu Utthr Dil Chhod Aaye. But he rose to fame with Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, portraying the characters of Meet Ahlawat and Manmeet Sangwan.