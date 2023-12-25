MerryChristmas: I love the city lights and festive vibe during the festival: Abhishek Duhan

Actor Abhishek Duhan who is known for projects Mandali, Pyaar Hai Toh Hai, Dhoop Chaon etc, says that he loves the ambience and the vibe that is set around during Christmas. He enjoys roaming around the city with friends, enjoying the the vibrancy and positive vibe during Christmas.

Abhishek never used to celebrate Christmas at his native place, but has started to love the festival after coming to Mumbai. He adds that his birthday is also in December and the entire month is a big celebration for him. So it is a double whammy for him during the month of December, which he always makes it memorable for himself.

Says Duhan, “In my childhood in Haryana, Christmas wasn’t a prominent celebration. Moving to Mumbai and travelling abroad exposed me to the vibrant Christmas festivities. I love the city lights and the festive vibe, and my birthday on the 20th of December marks the start of the celebrations. I have fun thereafter for the whole of December.”

Talking about traditions, he says, “While I haven’t attended Christmas parties, I enjoy the atmosphere and have a fondness for Christmas movies, which add to the festive spirit. These last 10 days of the year serve as a space for me to unwind, let go of everything, and prepare for the upcoming year. It’s a time to chill, relax, and embrace a fresh start.”

Wishing all our readers a Merry Christmas!!