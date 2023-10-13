Mishkat Verma turns photographer for her Kavya co-star Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer, the talented actress who currently graces our screens as Kavya in Sony TV’s latest offering Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon recently delighted her fans with a series of captivating photos on her Instagram. These behind-the-scenes snapshots offer a refreshing look into the actress’s off-screen persona.

In these photos, Sumbul showcases her innate sense of style and elegance. She effortlessly pulls off a laid-back yet stylish look, wearing a printed fluorescent yellow top paired with blue denim shorts. Her outfit exudes a carefree vibe, perfect for those sunny and cheerful days.

One of the standout aspects of Sumbul’s look in these photos is her natural and radiant makeup. Opting for a nude makeup palette, she lets her innate beauty shine through. With a soft touch of makeup, her features appear fresh and glowing, highlighting her flawless complexion. Sumbul’s straight and silky hair adds an element of grace to her overall appearance.

These beautiful snapshots were taken by none other than her co-star, Mishkat Verma. The camaraderie and friendship between the two actors shine through in these photos. Sumbul adds an enchanting touch to her photos with a caption that reads, “A golden state of mind🌼💫 📸 – @mishkat1711 🤍”. As Kavya continues to enthrall audiences, these glimpses into Sumbul’s life off the screen remind us of the charm that lies behind the character she portrays, and why she’s adored by fans far and wide.