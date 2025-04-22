Rambhavan Actor Mishkat Verma on Marriage: It’s a Daily Commitment to One Another

In India, marriage is more than just a union of two individuals; it’s a sacred bond that intertwines families, traditions, and expectations. Capturing those sentiments, COLORS’ compelling drama Ram Bhavan puts marriage at the center as a force that shifts the very foundation of a family. The latest twist—Om marrying Isha—has turned the entire household upside down.

What began as a last-minute solution to save the family’s reputation after Isha’s sister, Mili, elopes quickly transforms into something much more personal. Om, known for his sharp wit and jugaadu instincts, stuns everyone—including Isha—by agreeing to marry her in the heat of the moment. But there’s more to this decision than meets the eye.

It’s a quiet rebellion against Gayatri, the eldest bahu who has long ruled Ram Bhavan with an iron grip. As the post-marriage drama unfolds, the focus shifts to the uneasy, forced relationship between Om and Isha. Two people who were never meant to be together now question what love, marriage, and commitment mean. What started as a practical solution has transformed into a personal struggle. Both are faced with the challenge of navigating their new reality—understanding each other’s fears, desires, and expectations from families.

Opening up about his character’s shift and beliefs, Mishkat shares, “Om never thought he’d marry Isha—of all people! But life has its plans. What I like about Om is he’s not trying to be a hero; he’s just doing what feels right. Now that he’s married, he’s realizing the weight of that decision.

Many people rush into marriage without truly knowing their partner, and that’s when things can go wrong. It’s important to have standards for yourself before committing. Spend some time understanding yourself and your partner—how they handle challenges. Love is essential, but respect, compatibility, and mutual understanding strengthen a marriage. Marriage isn’t about grand gestures; it’s about choosing each other daily. I hope the viewers take that away from this show.”

In the current storyline, Om lands a job through jugaad, but Gayatri records the truth and plans to use it to create a rift between him and Isha. As Om decides to earn the job on merit, Isha stands by him and helps him prepare.

Stay tuned to ‘Ram Bhavan’ airing every night at 8:30 pm on COLORS.