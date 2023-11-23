Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik Poses With Baby Stroller, Says ‘Can’t Wait’

Mother-to-be Rubina Dilaik‘s pregnancy fashion and irresistible glow have become the talk of the town. The diva often gets snapped in the city or on vacation as she is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. However, as days pass, the enthusiasm increases, and now the diva expresses how eagerly she is waiting as she poses with a baby stroller.

Rubina Dilaik Poses With Baby Stroller

Rubina Dilaik poses candidly with the baby stroller in the series of photos. The actress keeps her hand on the baby stroller and looks at it, which looks like she is imagining her newborn to be there soon. She also smiles with joy as that will come soon, and she can’t wait for it.

Sharing the glimpse, she writes, “My to-be born’s perfect companion. Can’t wait to take my baby for a ride.” Also, we can’t wait to get a glimpse of the newborn.

However, for the photos, Rubina Dilaik opts for glam that makes her feel light, yet she glows like a flower. The diva wore a comfy bohemian cropped shirt over a black bralette. She paired her look with the black mini skirt, creating a trendy casual fashion moment. At the same time, her half-tied high ponytail complements her appearance. The oxidized long jhumkas, bangles, and ring give her a feminine touch. And we are loving Rubina’s pregnancy glam.

Did you, too, like Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy glam? Drop your views in the comments box.